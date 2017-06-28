Victoria and David Beckham looked both fashion-forward and perfectly coordinated as they supported their eldest son, Brooklyn, at his photography book launch in London on Tuesday evening. Style icon Victoria wore a belted black silk jumpsuit which she paired with an oversized navy blue blazer - she accessorised with an envelope clutch bag. David, meanwhile, looked achingly dapper in a double-breasted suit jacket, crisp white shirt and tailored trousers.

The couple were perfectly coordinated as they supported their eldest son, Brooklyn at his book launch

Victoria’s short dark hair was styled in tousled waves which she tucked nonchalantly behind one ear. Make-up-wise she chose a radiant, subtly sculpted base, a classic smoky eye with lashings of eye-opening mascara and a nude lip with a subtle sheen to it. David’s hair was slicked back off his face while his immaculately preened stubble drew attention to his handsome features.

The Beckham family looked ever so smart at the What I See launch on Tuesday evening

The designer stepped out looking ever so cool once again on Thursday evening as she attended British Vogue editor Alexandra Shulman's leaving party. Showing off her styling prowess, Victoria rocked a pair of leather trousers - featuring a contrasting scarlet waistband and zip detailing - with a simple white tee. She elevated her look with a pair of black heeled pumps and an elegant watch.

The style maven looked fantastic in a pair of skinny leather trousers on Thursday

The launch on Tuesday drew in a notably stylish crowd and high-profile guests included Liv Tyler and Dave Gardner. The book, What I See, is made up of 300 images and “offers [Brooklyn’s) followers a rare glimpse at the world through his eyes”, according to publishers. In a recent interview with the Telegraph, the teenager admitted it took a long time to get approval for the book from his famous parents.

See the low-key look Victoria chose for Glastonbury...