Holly Willoughby made a style statement in a superb yellow and black ensemble as she co-hosted This Morning with Phillip Schofield on Wednesday. The TV host chose the leaf-print sleeveless ‘Hilcot’ top from Finery London - priced at £59 and featuring frill detailing to the neck and shoulders. She teamed the summer-appropriate number with skinny black French Connection trousers and accessorised with a pair of barely-there black sandals from Office.

The presenter wore her centre-parted blonde hair in a high ponytail - loose tendrils framed her pretty features. She seldom wears her hair up and so it’s great to see her working a tousled pony. Holly’s make-up was kept relatively pared-back - little more than a glowy base (perhaps achieved by patting a lightweight BB cream onto the skin), black mascara and a muted pink lip. The presenter is looking beautifully sun-kissed at the moment and her honey-toned skin is enhanced further by her new icy blonde hair colour.

The 36-year-old looked equally lovely on Tuesday in a pleated skirt by Linea from House of Fraser, which had been reduced from £69 to £35. She styled the head-turning number - decorated with yellow and black flowers - with a black silk shirt from Jigsaw and a pair of black Office stilettos.

Just about every outfit the star wears on This Morning sells out in a matter of hours. Famed for her playful approach to style, Holly loves to dress in affordable high street pieces and her adoring fans rush to emulate her outfit the moment she posts a picture of it on social media. The “Holly effect” is very real and it’s safe to say that it’s in full swing.

Earlier this month Holly delighted her viewers when she stepped out in a pretty flower motif dress from Oasis which was priced at £60. Oasis revealed that the item sold out in "record time" and a spokesperson stated that they were inundated with messages from fans asking where they could purchase it.

