Primark have launched a seriously magical Beauty and the Beast homeware and fashion range – designed to make all your Disney dreams come true. The ultra-cute collection includes graphic print socks featuring the princess herself, Belle, with prices starting at a purse-pleasing £2.50. There are also pyjama sets adorned with the motif “Total Princess,” and casual cool athleisure style colour-block hoodies in hues of pink, navy and white - ideal for those wishing to pay a more subtle tribute to the film.

Primark's ultra-cute range includes a £4 Mrs Potts teapot

When it comes to homeware, adults and children alike will absolutely adore the ‘Bonjour’ duvet cover set, emblazoned with favourites such as Chip, Mrs Potts and Lumiere, and decorated with oh-so-feminine pastel pink stripes. And if you want your very own Mrs Potts teapot or a Chip mug? Be our guest – if you can get your hands on them.

£2.50 Belle socks are also in the mix

While we predict the stock will sell out in record time, there is one store in particular that is a must-go zone when it comes to your search: Primark’s Tottenham Court Road store. Placed conveniently in the heart of central London, the flagship shop is built over three buildings. The impressively large store boasts four floors rammed with the latest stock, including limited edition lines, a LED lift wall showcasing the latest campaigns and even a café – an ideal spot to congregate mid shop for a caffeine fix.

These Princess pyjamas will set you back just £10

Of late, Primark have been leading the way with their purse-friendly pieces, and have even become notorious for channelling designers with their just-as-fabulous, slightly less expensive equivalents. Most recently, the store unveiled a pair of £10 red stilettos that bear a striking resemblance to luxury shoe designer Gianvito Rossi’s £550 ‘Portofino sandals'.

Primark's £8 Gucci-inspired shoes

Meanwhile, earlier in the month, Primark revealed a new range of patterned ballet shoes and slip on loafers priced at just £8. The high-street store shared a snap of their new release on Instagram, and eagle-eyed fashion fans were quick to point out that Primark's shoes look almost identical to a £530 pair currently available in several different colours at Gucci.

