Holly Willoughby amped up the style stakes on Tuesday's This Morning. The TV host looked fabulous as ever in a chic ensemble, consisting of a pleated skirt by Linea from House of Fraser, which has been reduced from £69 to £35. She teamed the classy number, decorated with yellow and black flowers, with a black silk shirt from Jigsaw and a pair of black stilettos from Office.

Morning Tuesday... today's look on @thismorning ... skirt by @houseoffraser and shirt by @insidejigsaw shoes by @officeshoes ⭐️ A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Jun 27, 2017 at 1:54am PDT

Fans were quick to heap praise on Holly's latest outfit, with one commenting: "Love that look. Holly you look nice in anything tbh. Have a good day peeps." Another added: "You could make a bin bag look good!" One follower wrote: "You look fabulous Holly, and like your taste in clothing." A fourth post read: "Skirt is lovely Holly gets more beautiful by the day." [sic]

The Holly Willoughby effect: The This Morning star’s stylish outfits

The day before, the 36-year-old looked absolutely incredible in a tiger-printed blue dress from Warehouse, worth £46. The summery, mid-length number featured cold shoulder detail and a button down front as well as bold animal prints. She teamed her look further with a classy pair of camel coloured heels by Alexander White.

Loading the player...

STORY: Holly Willoughby's £60 floral dress from Oasis sells out in record time

There's no denying Holly has a strong influence thanks to her love of dressing in affordable pieces from British high street brands. Last week, the presenter proved her "effect" after dazzling viewers with her pretty floral dress from Oasis, which cost £60. Shortly after her TV appearance, the clothing brand revealed that the desired outfit sold out in "record time" after they were inundated with messages asking how they could purchase one.