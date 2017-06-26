Alesha Dixon stepped out in serious style on Saturday at the X Factor auditions in Manchester. The 38-year-old judge looked fabulous in a vibrant orange and white colourblock top by Rosetta Getty, which retails for £530. The simple one-shoulder design featured a bold white strap and orange and black figure-sculpting panels. Alesha teamed it with an ultra-feminine white asymmetric skirt with a thigh-high split, showcasing her sculpted bare legs.

To complete her look, the mother-of-one opted for a pair of leg-lengthening stilettos which had a pretty gingham ribbon tied around her ankles, and accessorised with oversized hoops. Beauty-wise, Alesha wore her long, brown hair in a sweeping high ponytail.

Alesha looked fabulous as she stepped out in Manchester at the weekend

In terms of make-up, she outlined her large brown eyes with a subtle black liner and lashings of mascara. A sweep of rose-hued blush, pink lipgloss and perfectly groomed brow completed her striking look.

Alesha and her daughter Azura in her Little Black Dress creations

Of late, the ITV talent show judge has carved a name for herself in the fashion industry, extending her talents from music to design through collaborating with high-street retailer Little Black Dress. Back in April, Alesha showcased one of her fabulous designs on Instagram – a show-stopping patterned maxi-dress. The semi-sheer number was adorned in a whimsical floral pattern in summer-ready hues of green, blue and lilac.

The dress proved a hit with both fans and her young daughter, Azura. A few days later, Alesha posted a second photo of her in the stunning design, this time with her little girl – who was captured in co-ordinating miniature version.

The X Factor judge worked another fashion-forward look in London last week

Meanwhile, last week the former Mis-Teeq singer made another fashion statement in a show-stopping metallic silver suit when she stepped out in London to enjoy a night at The Arts Club in Mafair. She teamed the tailored jacket and trouser combo with a black crop top and a pair of leg-lengthening strappy heels. To accessorise, she chose a black chained shoulder bag and a pendant necklace.

