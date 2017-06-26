She is queen of high street fashion, so it's no wonder Holly Willoughby looked sensational once again on Monday's This Morning! The TV star, 36, looked absolutely incredible in a tiger-printed blue dress from Warehouse, worth £46. The summery, mid-length number featured cold shoulder detail and a button down front as well as bold animal prints. She styled her look further with a classy pair of camel coloured heels by Alexander White.

Good morning Monday... today's look on @thismorning ... dress by @warehouseuk and shoes by @alexanderwhiteltd A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Jun 26, 2017 at 1:59am PDT

The Holly Willoughby effect: The This Morning star’s stylish outfits

Beauty wise, Holly wore her light blonde hair in luscious curls, while drawing attention to her pretty facial features with a slick of pink lipstick, a touch of blusher and a few swipes of black mascara. On Friday, the mother-of-three amped up the glamour as she joined her husband Dan Baldwin at the Royal Ascot. Holly oozed elegance in a print wrap 'Elfort' midi dress by London label Finery. The chic outfit boasted cap sleeves and a cinched-in waist which accentuated herslender frame. With an all-over abstract floral pattern, the dress - which can be purchased on the brand's website for £99 - looked superb on the popular TV presenter.

There's no denying Holly has a strong influence thanks to her love of dressing in affordable pieces from British high street brands. Last week, the presenter proved her "effect" after dazzling viewers with her pretty floral dress from Oasis, which cost £60. Shortly after her TV appearance, the clothing brand revealed that the desired outfit sold out in "record time" after they were inundated with messages asking how they could purchase one. Responding to several comments, Oasis wrote on Instagram: "Thanks for all your comments! Unfortunately due to popular demand, this dress sold out in record time! We have passed all your feedback on to our teams. Stay tuned for all our new arrivals. Love, Oasis x."