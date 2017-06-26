Victoria Beckham knows how to make an entrance! The fashion designer rocked up to Glastonbury on the final day of the festival, touching down at Worthy Farm in a private jet. Victoria shared a clip of her very stylish ride on Instagram, captioning the post: "Let's go." The mum-of-four looked super trendy in a monochrome outfit, opting for charcoal skinny jeans, a printed black blouse, sturdy leather ankle boots and a crossbody bag. She swept her chocolate-hued hair into a messy bun and accessorised with a pair of dark sunglasses.

Victoria, 43, was joining her husband David and their eldest son Brooklyn at the UK's music festival of the year. The couple watched Ed Sheeran's closing performance and were pictured cosying up together in the VIP area of the Pyramid stage. Victoria also shared photos of her bottle of red wine and her and David's matching silver monogrammed flasks.

Victoria Beckham travelled to Glastonbury via helicopter

The doting parents are set to celebrate their 18th wedding anniversary next week. Sharing the secret behind their successful marriage, Victoria told Vogue Netherlands that she and David, 42, "have a lot of fun together". She added: "If I really was as miserable as I look in some of those paparazzi pictures, my children wouldn't be as happy as they are. And I certainly wouldn't be married anymore."

The former Spice Girl sipped on red wine

Victoria – mum to Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper – also spoke about balancing her personal life and career with a strict fitness regime. "I go for a three-mile run every morning and I work out for an hour with a PT, which gives me just enough time to get to the kitchen to puree Romeo's avocados," she said. "His toast jumps out of the toaster the minute he comes down for breakfast."