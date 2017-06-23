Sienna Miller in kimono dress at Farms Not Factories charity banquet

Sienna Miller looked stunning in a floor-length kimono dress while attending a charity banquet for Farms Not Factories on Thursday night. The actress, who is currently starring in a production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, attended the event with her mum, Jo, and also posed with Mick Jagger, who was in attendance to support the charity that encourages pig farming in outdoor conditions rather than factories.

Sienna looked gorgeous in the floor-length gown

The star stole the show in the bronze, boho dress with elaborate embroidery, and accessorised the perfect summer look with a white handbag and chunky black heels. Sienna kept her make-up low key and au natural, while wearing her long blonde hair loose and wavy. During her evening, Sienna shared a selfie of herself with Mick, writing: "Doing our bit for the piggys. #mickjagger."

Sienna posed with Mick

Sienna is currently promoting her new play, and joined The Graham Norton Show, where she told an hilarious story about her first meeting with Mark Wahlberg, who was also on the show. "I met him just six months after having a baby and I was still breast feeding," she shared. "But what he doesn't know is that when he very sweetly gave me a big hug I lactated all over him!" Mark laughed, telling her: "I had no idea! It is the Golden Globes so anything can happen!"

The Stardust actress shares a four-year-old daughter with her former fiancé, Tom Sturridge, and opened up about their relationship in a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar. "We still love each other," she explained. "I think in a break-up somebody has to be a little bit cruel in order for it to be traditional, but it's not been acrimonious in a way where you would choose to not be around that person."