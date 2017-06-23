Holly Willoughby ensured all eyes were on her when she attended Royal Ascot with her husband Dan Baldwin on Friday. The good looking couple looked fabulous in their outfits as they posed for a photo before setting off to a day at the races. As usual, Holly looked immaculate – opting to wear a print wrap 'Elfort' midi dress by London label Finery. The stylish number featured cap sleeves and a cinched-in waist which accentuated the 36-year-old’s slender frame. With an all-over abstract floral pattern, the dress - which can be purchased on the brand's website for £99 - looked superb on the popular TV presenter.

Holly Willougby and Dan Baldwin dressed up for a day at Royal Ascot

Described online as “a versatile style that will cope with any event you throw at it,” Holly's dress was teamed with a pair of strappy black 'RAPHAEL' sandals from high street favourite Topshop, retailing at £42. A stylish Radley bag - the brand's 'Half Moon Place' clutch which is available for £99 - and a black Philip Treacy hat completed her fashion-forward look. Meanwhile, Dan looked dapper in a suit, consisting of a grey waistcoat, tailored trousers, a crisp white shirt and black jacket. Adding a splash of colour to his ensemble the TV producer opted for a pink tie. A black top hat and smart shoes completed his look.

Erm? Cat in the hat... Cat-scot 🍾🥂🎩 #ascot #bluebell A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Jun 23, 2017 at 1:38am PDT

Holly's Oasis dress sold out within hours of her being pictured wearing it

Known for her playful approach to style, Holly loves to dress in affordable pieces from British high street brands and her adoring fans rush to emulate her outfit of the day Instagram posts the moment she posts pictures of her daily ensembles to social media.

Flower motif dresses and skirts that have become something of a signature look for the This Morning presenter. Earlier in the week, Holly caused a stir on Instagram after posting a photo of her suitably summerly floral dress by British retailer Oasis, worth £60.

The clothing brand have since revealed that the desired outfit has sold out in "record time" after they were inundated with messages asking how they could purchase one. Responding to several comments, Oasis wrote on Instagram: "Thanks for all your comments! Unfortunately due to popular demand, this dress sold out in record time! We have passed all your feedback on to our teams. Stay tuned for all our new arrivals. Love, Oasis x."