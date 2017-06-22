Just about every outfit TV star Holly Willoughby wears sells out in a matter of hours. Known for her playful approach to style, the 36-year-old loves to dress in affordable pieces from British high street brands and her adoring fans rush to emulate her outfit of the day Instagram posts the moment she posts pictures of her daily ensembles to social media.

Holly loves to wear feminine silhouettes in beautiful, bold prints

Holly’s social media fans clamber over one another to compliment her and proudly comment on the outfit photographs that they’ve managed to snap up one of the items of clothing she’s wearing. If a sought-after piece worn by Holly sells out particularly quickly – which they often do – fans will state their disappointment and begin commenting on the brand’s Instagram page to ask when the item in question will be restocked.

The presenter is a big fan of pretty floral prints and she tends to shop on the British high street

Earlier this week Holly delighted her viewers on This Morning in a flower motif dress from Oasis. Priced at £60, the warm weather-appropriate design featured a cinched-in waist and ruffle detailing to the shoulders. Shortly after Holly posted her outfit on Instagram, Oasis revealed that the dress sold out in "record time" and stated that they were inundated with messages from fans asking where they could purchase it.

The presenter shared a photograph of herself dressed in the Oasis design which sent fans crazy

Responding to several comments, Oasis wrote on Instagram: "Thanks for all your comments! Unfortunately due to popular demand, this dress sold out in record time! We have passed all your feedback on to our team. Stay tuned for all our new arrivals. Love, Oasis x."

Last Tuesday Holly’s influence in the fashion world was once again made evident. Working a pretty printed £45 skirt from Next, the 36-year-old showed off her slender figure as she presented This Morning. The summer-ready piece featured soft tie-dye prints and pleat detailing, and Holly’s fans couldn’t resist heading to the brand’s website to purchase it. It sold out within a few hours.

Today's look on @thismorning ... skirt @roland_mouret and shirt by @hobbsvip ❄️ A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on May 16, 2017 at 1:56am PDT

In February Phillip Schofield's co-host wore another beautiful skirt – a blue floral-print pencil number - on This Morning. Upon finding out that the design was from River Island and cost just £30, fans wasted no time in rushing to buy it. Shortly afterwards the British high street retailer put out a message on social media to let customers know that there was only a few of the skirts left in stock.

Today's look on @thismorning ... skirt @riverisland shirt by @andotherstories and shoes by #sjp @netaporter xxx A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Feb 1, 2017 at 2:02am PST

Whether she wears a beautiful printed frock or a low-key shirt and jeans combo, the fashionista causes a frenzy on social media as her devoted followers hurry to get their hands on whatever she’s wearing. The “Holly effect” is very real and it’s safe to say that it’s in full swing.

