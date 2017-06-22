Holly Willoughby showed us how to do summer-ready dressing on Thursday as she took to social media to share a snap of her dressed in a devastatingly pretty French Connection number. She was wearing the ‘Niko’ broderie printed dress which is crafted from soft cotton, cut in a sleeveless midi style and is priced at £130 on frenchconnection.com. The perfect choice for warm weather days, Holly’s dress showed off her enviable figure beautifully.

Holly looked superb in the £130 floral design

She styled her dress with her go-to nude sandals from Office. The strappy, neutral-toned heels are one of Holly’s favourite pairs – the presenter has been seen wearing them with gorgeous sun dresses as well as skinny jeans. Beauty-wise she went for a low-key, luminous look and her hair was styled in tousled waves that she tucked behind her ear.

The French Connection 'Niko' dress features a V-neckline and floral-printed Broderie Anglaise panels

Holly gave another masterclass in summer dressing on Wednesday morning as she took to Instagram to share another photograph of herself in a fashion-forward ensemble. She wore a red silk-satin dress from British designer Ellie Lines that draped elegantly across her frame. The 36-year-old chose to let the dress do the talking, pairing it with barely-there black sandals.

The presenter looked great in her red sun dress by British designer Ellie Lines

We’re always eager to see what Holly is wearing each day and love that the This Morning presenter often shares her outfit photos on social media, taking the time to detail where each piece is from. She tends to go for printed styles in feminine, figure-flattering silhouettes and many of her favourite styles are from brands such as Marks & Spencer, Reiss and Oasis.

Earlier this month she worked the gingham trend in a lovely midi skirt from Coast. Holly looked fantastic in the ‘Riki’ design which she teamed with a crisp white shirt and strappy black stiletto sandals.

