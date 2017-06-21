Dame Helen Mirren looked truly sensational for her latest outing at the 57th Festival of Television closing ceremony in Monte Carlo on Tuesday evening. Dressed in a beautiful floor-sweeping gown by London wedding dress designer Sassi Holford, the actress channelled a modern day Cinderella. The white full-skirted design accentuated Helen’s fantastic figure and she looked ever so joyful as she twirled around on the red carpet.

Helen Mirren turned heads at the 57th Festival of Television in Monte Carlo on Tuesday

She kept her beauty look simple with her icy-toned hair swept into a side parting and subtle yet sophisticated make-up. Helen plumped for a matte base - which was brought to life with a gentle sweep of blush – and lashings of black mascara. Her lips were painted in a pretty bright pink colour which pulled the whole ensemble together brilliantly.

The 71-year-old graced the red carpet in serious style again earlier that day. Wearing a vibrant sunflower-print number from Dolce & Gabbana, she teamed the £1,740 dress with a pair of black leg-lengthening heels and kept accessories to a minimum with just a simple silver chain watch and an assortment of rings.

The actress in her statement-making Dolce & Gabbana number

Beauty-wise, Helen once again styled her short platinum blonde hair in a sleek side parting. She then outlined her eyes with black liner and added lashings of mascara for a wide-eyed effect before adding a sweep of bronzer to her cheeks. The actress perfected her look with a taupe-toned lip.

Helen wore an Alice Temperley design to the amfAR Cannes Gala in 2016

The BAFTA winner is renowned for championing a positive body image message, and often speaks out about the need for change when it comes to beauty standards. Last year she credited reality TV star Kim Kardashian for helping to redefine those standards and bring about positive change. Speaking to the Sunday Telegraph, Helen explained that when she grew up, "everything was about women conforming", but that she had noticed a shift, adding that it's "wonderful that you're allowed to have a butt nowadays!"

