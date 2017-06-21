There's no denying that Holly Willoughby has a strong influence. And once again the This Morning presenter proved her "effect" after dazzling viewers with her pretty floral dress from British high street label Oasis, worth £60, on Tuesday morning. The clothing brand have since revealed that the desired outfit has sold out in "record time" after they were inundated with messages asking how they could purchase one.

Morning... it's haaaawt! ☀️ Today's look on @thismorning dress by @oasisfashion shoes by @officeshoes #HWStyle💁✨ A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Jun 20, 2017 at 1:40am PDT

LOOK: Holly Willoughby stuns in a £60 floral dress from Oasis

Responding to several comments, Oasis wrote on Instagram: "Thanks for all your comments! Unfortunately due to popular demand, this dress sold out in record time! We have passed all your feedback on to our teams. Stay tuned for all our new arrivals. Love, Oasis x." Holly, 36, took to Instagram earlier on in the day to share a summer-ready snap of her rocking a delightfully number, which she teamed with a pair of strappy nude sandals.

Loading the player...

See... Holly Willoughby shows off tanned and toned legs in tiny shorts

It was revealed that the dress would be available to purchase online on Wednesday. Fans were quick to share their disappointment over not getting the chance to buy the dress, with one commenting: "Seriously!! Sold out already. This always happens to me. Will you be getting anymore? You must have known with Holly wearing it today it would have sold well #needmorestock." Another wrote: "Gutted it's sold out." A third post read: "I'm quite disappointed. This dress was meant to be on sale on the 21st. I go on to purchase to find out that it's all been sold out."

Today is a short shorts kinda day! ☀️ #HWStyle💁✨ #offduty shorts by @blondonboutique x A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Jun 20, 2017 at 7:38am PDT

STORY: This Morning's Holly Willoughby looks chic in £45 Next skirt

Following Tuesday's segment of the ITV show, Holly - who regularly updates her followers with her daily wardrobe - surprised fans with her off-duty look. She bared her slender legs in a tiny pair of black shorts by B London Boutique, which she styled with a white off-shoulder top. Posting the selfie on Instagram, an extremely tanned Holly wrote: "Today is a short shorts kinda day!" The TV star wore One Teaspoon St Rebel Bandits Denim Shorts, which are priced for £83. The website nearly crashed minutes after Holly posted her photo, as fans rushed to steal her style.