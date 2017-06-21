This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby gave a masterclass in warm weather dressing as she took to Instagram to share a photograph of herself on Wednesday morning. Dressed in a strappy red sun dress from British designer Ellie Lines, the 36-year-old looked ever so stylish. The silk-satin design draped elegantly across Holly’s frame, showcasing her slim waist and enviably toned arms.

The stylish presenter looked fantastic in the Scarlett Lines print Carly dress by London designer Ellie Lines

Featuring a navy blue print taken from a painting by Katy Smail - a Scottish artist based in New York – the ultra-feminine number is just the ticket for garden parties and summer soirees. Holly chose to let the dress do the talking, pairing it with barely-there black sandals.

The statement summer-ready design is priced at £385 and can be purchased at ellielines.co.uk

“I was super thrilled,” said designer Ellie Lines on hearing that Holly had chosen to wear one of her designs. “I thought the scarlet print would look amazing on her and it really does. Holly has worn one of my blouses before – the shell blue ‘Porschadot’ Maddie blouse – and I think she’d look great in my tiger-print Tina style… That’d be quite fun.”

On Tuesday Holly looked ever so elegant in a floral-print midi dress

The presenter is looking incredibly sun-kissed of late and her beautiful honey-hued skin is accentuated by her new lighter blonde hair colour. She has been opting for a low-key beauty look in recent weeks. In her most recent Instagram photograph her centre-parted hair is styled in loose waves and her make-up comprises little more than a glowy base (perhaps achieved with a lightweight BB cream), black mascara and a glossy pink lip.

We’re used to seeing Holly in knee-length dresses and skirts, but on Tuesday afternoon, the This Morning presenter surprised fans with her off-duty look. She bared her slender legs in a pair of black shorts from B London Boutique, which she teamed with a white off-shoulder top. Posting the selfie on Instagram, an extremely tanned Holly wrote: "Today is a short shorts kinda day!"

Earlier this month she worked the ubiquitous gingham trend in a pretty midi skirt from Coast. The presenter looked fantastic in the ‘Riki’ design which she elevated with a crisp white shirt and a pair of black stiletto sandals.

