Viewers are used to seeing Holly Willoughby in knee-length dresses and skirts, but on Tuesday afternoon, the This Morning presenter surprised fans with her off-duty look. She bared her slender legs in a tiny pair of black shorts by B London Boutique, which she teamed with a white off-shoulder top. Posting the selfie on Instagram, an extremely tanned Holly wrote: "Today is a short shorts kinda day!"

The TV star, 36, is wearing the One Teaspoon St Rebel Bandits Denim Shorts, which are priced for £83. The website nearly crashed minutes after Holly posted her photo, as fans rushed to steal her style. Currently, only UK sizes 6 and 7 are available to buy.

Today is a short shorts kinda day! ☀️ #HWStyle💁✨ #offduty shirts by @blondonboutique x A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Jun 20, 2017 at 7:38am PDT

Holly Willoughby showed off her legs on Instagram

The presenter was clearly making the most of the scorching London heatwave after work, as she changed out of the Oasis floral dress she had worn that morning. Fans were quick to comment on how incredible Holly looked, with one writing, "Wow you are gorgeous" and another posting: "No matter what you wear Holly you always look so effortlessly elegant and stunning."

Others remarked on the mum-of-three's transformation and evident weight loss. "You look fab. Are you on an exercise regime? You've lost lots of weight," asked one fan, while a second echoed: "You look beautiful. Would like to know what you did to lose weight."

Earlier in the day, Holly looked delightfully girly as she wore a floral midi number by Oasis. Though not yet available on the website, the £60 design will be available to purchase online on Wednesday, and we're expecting Holly's dress to go out of stock in a flash – much like her other This Morning outfits do. Last week, she wore a summer-ready linen striped dress from Marks & Spencer, retailing at a purse-friendly £49.50. The dress was snapped up within hours of her posting her outfit on social media and by the end of the show, only sizes 18 and 20 were left in stock.