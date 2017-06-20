done

The Duchess of Cambridge wows in a white lace Alexander McQueen dress at Royal Ascot

Kate wore a bespoke Alexander McQueen dress, Gianvito Rossi pumps and a Etui clutch bag to the opening day of Royal Ascot

by hellofashion.com /

Kate looked a picture of elegance in a white lace Alexander McQueen dress as she joined Prince William, the Earl of Wessex and the Countess of Wessex for the opening day of Royal Ascot. The beautiful calf-length design - a bespoke number by the British fashion designer - features a high neckline and a ribbon-style waistband.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Kate Middleton wears Alexander McQueen to Royal Ascot

The Duchess looked elegant in an Alexander McQueen number at Royal Ascot

She paired the cotton and silk dress with a nude Etui clutch, a pair of £470 neutral-toned suede Gianvito Rossi pumps and the pearl drop earrings borrowed from the Queen. To complete her race day look, the Duchess chose a custom-made hat adorned with a delicate pearl-studded cream rose. Kate has taken to wearing jewellery borrowed from the queen rather a lot – these particular earrings were given to the Queen by Bahrain as a wedding gift.

Kate Middleton and Prince William

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looked a very handsome couple at the prestigious racing event 

Kate’s dark hair was swept into a chignon, drawing attention to her pretty features. In terms of make-up, she chose a matte base which was enlivened with a touch of rose-hued blush. She went for a defined brow, rimmed her eyes with dark liner and applied plenty of black mascara for an open-eyed effect. The look was rounded off with a slick of coral-pink lipstick.

STORY: The Duchess of Cambridge looks sophisticated in a £49.99 Zara blazer

At Royal Ascot in 2016 the 35-year-old royal looked superb in another white lace dress – this time by Dolce & Gabbana. She teamed the design with a pair of nude court shoes, an embellished box clutch and a show-stopping fascinator.

Kate Middleton in pink at Trooping the Colour

Kate was pretty in pink at the Trooping the Colour celebrations on Saturday

Kate cut a stylish figure on Saturday as she joined Prince William and Prince Harry at the Trooping the Colour celebrations. Tapping into the biggest trend of the summer, Kate looked superb in a head-turning pink Alexander McQueen dress with long sleeves. She completed her summer-appropriate style with a Jane Taylor hat in a co-ordinating shade, her Etui clutch bag and a pair of diamond drop earrings borrowed from the Queen.

See the sweet outfit that Prince George wore for Trooping the Colour on Saturday...

What do you think?

These are the opinions of our visitors, not hellomagazine.com You are not allowed to post comments that are libellous or unlawful We reserve the right to remove comments that we consider off topic Please keep to the subject Please try to write without spelling errors. Before posting a message please check it is correct: comments with no mistakes are more likely to be published. Please do not publish messages written entirely in capital letters.




To send the comment, please type the text from the image below