Kate looked a picture of elegance in a white lace Alexander McQueen dress as she joined Prince William, the Earl of Wessex and the Countess of Wessex for the opening day of Royal Ascot. The beautiful calf-length design - a bespoke number by the British fashion designer - features a high neckline and a ribbon-style waistband.

The Duchess looked elegant in an Alexander McQueen number at Royal Ascot

She paired the cotton and silk dress with a nude Etui clutch, a pair of £470 neutral-toned suede Gianvito Rossi pumps and the pearl drop earrings borrowed from the Queen. To complete her race day look, the Duchess chose a custom-made hat adorned with a delicate pearl-studded cream rose. Kate has taken to wearing jewellery borrowed from the queen rather a lot – these particular earrings were given to the Queen by Bahrain as a wedding gift.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looked a very handsome couple at the prestigious racing event

Kate’s dark hair was swept into a chignon, drawing attention to her pretty features. In terms of make-up, she chose a matte base which was enlivened with a touch of rose-hued blush. She went for a defined brow, rimmed her eyes with dark liner and applied plenty of black mascara for an open-eyed effect. The look was rounded off with a slick of coral-pink lipstick.

At Royal Ascot in 2016 the 35-year-old royal looked superb in another white lace dress – this time by Dolce & Gabbana. She teamed the design with a pair of nude court shoes, an embellished box clutch and a show-stopping fascinator.

Kate was pretty in pink at the Trooping the Colour celebrations on Saturday

Kate cut a stylish figure on Saturday as she joined Prince William and Prince Harry at the Trooping the Colour celebrations. Tapping into the biggest trend of the summer, Kate looked superb in a head-turning pink Alexander McQueen dress with long sleeves. She completed her summer-appropriate style with a Jane Taylor hat in a co-ordinating shade, her Etui clutch bag and a pair of diamond drop earrings borrowed from the Queen.

