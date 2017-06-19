Lady Kitty Spencer looked demure and elegant in a white Dolce & Gabbana dress as she attended the Cartier Queen's Cup Polo Final in Windsor on Sunday. The model, 26, who walked the runway for the Italian fashion house earlier this year when they showcased their AW17 collection, opted for the button-up midi dress to keep her cool in the warm weather, pairing it with a flowery-studded golden clutch and a simple golden bracelet for jewellery.

She added a pop of colour with a pair of pastel blue heels studded with gems and flowers. To further compliment her look, she wore her signature honeyed locks pulled back in a messy mid-ponytail, while enhancing her staple golden complexion using a sweep of blusher and highlighter, all set off by a deep-brown smoky eye.

Lady Kitty Spencer and her friend Emma McQuinston

Kitty, who is this month's HFM cover star, could be seen at the event cosying up for photos with her friend Emma McQuinston, 31, who is the Viscountess of Weymouth through her marriage to the heir of Longleat. Taking to Instagram, Kitty wrote alongside a snap of herself and Emma: "Wing Women in @dolcegabbana at @cartier Polo." In another photo where she can be seen next to a group of Cartier boys, Kitty wrote: "Best day @cartier polo. Thank you @dolcegabbana."

Others to show up at the prestigious event were the Queen, who was joined by her husband Prince Phillip. Models Lily Cole and Jessica Hart also attended, as did Lara Stone, the ex-wife of David Walliams, 45. Last week Kitty shared a photo of herself and the comedian dining in Mayfair.