Queen Letizia of Spain seems to have taken a leaf out of the Duchess of Cambridge's style book, judging by her latest high-profile outing. The Spanish royal visited the El Prado art museum in Madrid with her husband King Felipe VI, and it was her elegant all-white ensemble that had royal watchers, and fashionistas, talking.

Letizia, 44, recycled her Varela pleated chiffon skirt with the Jeisana peplum cut blazer by Hugo Boss – an outfit she previously wore in June 2015 for the Armed Forces Day. She looked equally regal at Monday's engagement, completing her summer look with towering pale pink stiletto heels and a clutch.

GALLERY: Royals go shopping!

Queen Letizia appears to have taken style inspiration from Kate's 2011 Derby look

Her chic look was reminiscent of the Duchess of Cambridge's outfit worn at the Investec Epsom Derby back in 2011. For her day out at the races, Kate was a vision in white, wearing a chiffon Reiss dress paired with a white tweed Joseph jacket, and her trusty nude LK Bennett courts. The Chanel-style shape oozed relaxed elegance, and the short, floaty chiffon dress – which showed off her toned legs – added a flirty touch to the ensemble. Kate topped off her regal look with a forties-inspired asymmetrical chignon that sat underneath a cappuccino-hued fascinator.

Kate and Letizia are certainly some of the most elegant royals, known for their impeccable style and trend-setting ways. Over the weekend, the Duchess was praised once again for her head-turning pink dress at Trooping the Colour. Kate, 35, looked superb in the Alexander McQueen number with long sleeves and subtle pleat detailing. She completed her summer-appropriate style with a Jane Taylor hat in a co-ordinating shade, her woven Etui clutch bag and a pair of sparkling diamond drop earrings borrowed from the Queen.