Reality stars take to the runway for Dolce & Gabbana

A host of British reality TV stars turned up to walk the runway in Milan for the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2018 show, with Made In Chelsea's Spencer Matthews leading the pack in what will be his official modelling debut. The brother-in-law of Pippa Middleton, 27, who has already made ventures into the world of banking and reality TV as one of MIC's original cast members, took to Instagram to share a photo of himself from the show, writing "Thank you @dolcegabbana for an amazing weekend... Loved walking for you."

Spencer Matthews walked for the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2018 show

He was joined at the Milan Fashion Week event, which famously features 'millennial influencers' as its models, by his TV presenter girlfriend, Vogue Williams, 31, who looked summer-ready in a pink pineapple-print Dolce & Gabbana skirt.

Sharing a video of herself to Instagram, the model wrote; "Amazing show @dolcegabbana thank you for dressing me, I'm in love with my outfit." She was also pictured locked in an affectionate embrace with Spencer, who made a political statement wearing a #Boycott Dolce & Gabbana T-shirt.

The reality TV star was accompanied by Vogue Williams

The shirts were originally sold in protest of the Italian fashion house's choice to dress US First Lady Melania Trump, but as a form of retaliation, designers Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce began to resell the T-shirts themselves.

Others to take to the catwalk included I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2015 winner and McFly bassist, Dougie Poynter, 29, who previously said that "being a part of the show was amazing given that D&G chose who they thought were the most influential millennials throughout the globe."

McFly star Dougie Poynter also walked for the show

He was joined by The Only Way Is Essex star Jake Hall, 23, who is already known in the world of fashion as the brains behind East London fashion house Prevu. Sharing a photo of Domenico Dolce fixing his hair before the show to Twitter, Jake wrote "when the master comes and does your hair 🙏🏼@dolcegabbana #showtime #milan."