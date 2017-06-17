The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their adorable children Princess Charlotte and Prince George were the picture perfect family on Saturday’s Trooping the Colour parade, with the whole family wearing coordinating outfits! Mum Kate and daughter Charlotte, age two, were both pretty in pink, matching their summer dresses for the Queen’s official birthday celebrations.

While Prince George looked extremely smart in his cute cream shirt and burgundy braces. The three-year-old’s outfit complimented the colour scheme of dad William’s military dress for the occasion. The royal children looked very sweet wearing matching clothes with mummy and daddy.

Parents Kate and William match their children Charlotte and George

Princess Charlotte’s Liberty print smock dress featured pink polka dots and once again she was the centre of attention as her mum Kate held her on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Charlotte wore cute purple Mary-Jane shoes with white socks, matching the bow in her hair. Her smock dress featured a peter pan collar and gathered short sleeves. It was the ideal choice to accompany Duchess Kate's Alexander McQueen dress, which had long sleeves and subtle pleat detailing. Her hat was by Jane Taylor in the same colour and her bag by designer Etui.

Mum and daughter pretty in pink

Prince George wore a cream button-down Peter Pan collar shirt with piping detail to the sleeves, along with tailored shorts and burgundy braces. He looked full of fun as he smiled for cameras and beamed as the RAF performed their flypast. George’s burgundy shade perfectly complimented dad William’s red military uniform - he had been riding in the parade on horseback before the balcony appearance.

Prince William and son George looked very smart in red and white

Little Charlotte also matched her mum’s outfit at last year’s Trooping the Colour, when she made her first appearance with the royal family. The young princess wore a pretty pink smock dress with oversized cuffs, along with a miniature pink bow and Mary-Jane shoes finished off her outfit. Like this year’s event, Charlotte was carried by her doting mum Kate.