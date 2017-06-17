Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie wear co-ordinating floral dresses for Trooping the Colour

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie of York both gave a masterclass in summer style for the Trooping the Colour celebrations on Saturday. Dressed in pretty floral-print ensembles, the royals looked impeccably elegant as they rode along in the carriage together. Beatrice wore a zip-front design which she accessorised with a co-ordinating pale blue and white boater-style hat while Eugenie chose a sleeveless dress and completed her look with a tilted hat that featured ultra-feminine flower adornments.

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice at the Trooping the Colour celebrations in London

They both wore their hair in beautiful tonged waves. Beatrice's hair tumbled effortlessly onto her shoulders while Eugenie's was tucked neatly behind her ears. Their make-up looks were suitably refined ones. Beatrice opted for a matte base which was enlivened with a touch of soft pink blush and her eyes were accentuated with lashings of mascara. A muted pink lip pulled everything together nicely. Eugenie opted for a slightly heavier eye look and went for a coral-toned lip.

Princess Eugenie's flower-adorned hat was a real head-turner

The princesses weren't the only royals showcasing her fashion prowess at the ceremony. The Duchess of Cambridge cut a stylish figure, tapping into the biggest trend of the summer in a statement-making pink dress with long sleeves and subtle pleat detailing. She completed her get-up with a Philip Treacy hat in a co-ordinating shade and a pair of sparkling diamond drop earrings borrowed from the Queen.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a bright pink Alexander McQueen dress

28-year-old Beatrice looked ever so chic at a fashion show and auction for Diesel's Child At Heart collection during Cannes Film Festival last month. She stepped out in a midnight blue satin patterned skirt and a black chiffon top, and accessorised with a fantastic gold cuff.

