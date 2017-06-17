The Duchess of Cambridge cut a stylish figure as she joined Prince William and Prince Harry at the Trooping the Colour celebrations on Saturday morning. Tapping into the biggest trend of the summer, Kate looked superb in a head-turning pink Alexander McQueen dress with long sleeves and subtle pleat detailing. She completed her summer-appropriate style with a Jane Taylor hat in a co-ordinating shade, her woven Etui clutch bag and a pair of sparkling diamond drop earrings borrowed from the Queen.

Kate looked stunning in a fashion-forward bright pink ensemble

Her glossy dark hair was swept to one side in a sophisticated chignon which drew attention to her beautiful features. In terms of make-up, Kate chose a radiant base which was brought to life with a gentle sweep of rose-hued blush. She opted for a gloriously defined brow, rimmed her eyes with dark liner and applied layer upon layer of black mascara for an open-eyed effect. Her beauty look was rounded off with a touch of taupe gloss.

For the Trooping the Colour ceremony in 2016, Kate stepped out in another Alexander McQueen design - a cream tailored coat dress - and a tilted Philip Treacy hat adorned with a pretty flower corsage. To bring her look together, the 35-year-old chose a pair of Balenciaga crystal and faux pearl earrings and the delicate Empress pendant necklace by Mappin & Webb.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore an Alexander McQueen coat dress to the 2016 Trooping the Colour celebrations

Last year, fans were thrilled to see Princess Charlotte make her first appearance at the ceremony as she joined her big brother Prince George and the rest of the royal family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace.

Princess Charlotte made her first appearance at Trooping the Colour in 2016

Each year Trooping the Colour takes place on a Saturday in June at Horse Guards Parade - it is the official celebration of the Queen's birthday. The impressive display of pageantry begins with the Queen inspecting the troops including her personal soldiers, the Household Division. The colours, or flags, of the battalion are carried – in other words trooped – down the ranks.

