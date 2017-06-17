Prince George looked very grown up indeed on Saturday as he joined his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and younger sister Princess Charlotte on the balcony to watch the Trooping the Colour flypast. The three-year-old looked adorable in a cream button-down Peter Pan collar shirt with piping detail to the sleeves - it was teamed with tailored shorts and burgundy braces.

Prince George looked ever so cute, if a little bored, at the Trooping the Colour celebrations on Saturday

At his debut appearance on the balcony back in 2015, the young royal wore the same outfit Prince William wore at Her Majesty's Birthday Parade in 1984 – a soft blue collared shirt teamed with a pair of matching shorts and Mary-Jane shoes.

Prince George looked on at the big crowds

The special tradition continued last year, when the third-in-line wore a pair of blue shorts and a white shirt with blue lining, which was first worn by his father at Prince Harry’s Christening in 1984. Last year, George’s mother, Kate, revealed to a well-wisher that her son is a huge fan of the event. According to the royal fan, she said: "I've honestly never seen him so excited. His face lit up."

George is a big fan of the Trooping the Colour ceremony

Just like his mother and younger sister, Charlotte, George has proved to have made a strong impact on the fashion world. Designers including Amaia Kids, Trotters and Rachel Riley – brands which George and Charlotte have worn – have recently launched their spring/summer collections, and we can't help notice that some of their gorgeous pieces have royal links.

For example, George's official birthday portraits from last year show the three-year-old wearing a jumper with a cute whale motif. The Little White Company released a sweater with a similar design of a whale for £30.

Prince George is proving to be rather influential in the fashion industry

Meanwhile, George’s ultra-smart pageboy outfit worn to his aunt Pippa Middleton’s wedding in May, has also been replicated. The future king looked adorable in an ivory double-breasted shirt and silk knickerbockers from the Duchess of Cambridge’s go-to bespoke Spanish childrenswear designer, Pepa & Co, which had been specifically designed for the occasion. However, soon after the special event, similar styles were available to purchase from the brand's new 'Celebration Collection.'

