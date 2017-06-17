Princess Charlotte looks adorable in polka dots for Trooping the Colour parade

Princess Charlotte enjoyed her second Trooping the Colour parade on Saturday, arriving at the ceremony with her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and elder brother Prince George in a seriously sweet outfit. Wearing an ultra-sweet pink polka dot dress, the adorable two-year-old captured the nation’s hearts once again as she stood on the balcony at the annual celebratory event, which marks the Queen’s official birthday in June. On her feet, she wore a pair of purple Mary-Jane shoes with white socks, which matched the pretty bow in her hair.

Charlotte looked adorable in her pink dress

Charlotte's smock featured a peter pan collar and gathered short sleeves - matching beautifully with her mum Duchess Kate's Alexander McQueen dress.

Charlotte and George waiting to join their family on the balcony

Last year, the youngest member of the Cambridge family delighted royal fans once again when she made her very first appearance with the rest of the royal family, where she wore a pretty pink smock dress with oversized cuffs. A miniature pink bow and Mary-Jane shoes finished off her outfit. She was carried by her doting mum Kate and judging by the expression on her face, Charlotte seemed just as fascinated by the flypast as the rest of her family.

Charlotte looked up in awe at the RAF fly past

Princess Charlotte’s last public appearance in May saw her look ultra-sweet as she carried out her flower girl duties at her aunt, Pippa Middleton and James Matthew’s summer wedding. The adorable little girl wore a custom-made ivory silk dress from Spanish Childrenswear designer Pepa Gonzalex of Pepa & Co, which featured a frilled collar and nude pink sash, along with hand-embroidered detailing and lace panel. Her gown was teamed with ivory tights and nude pink Mary-Jane shoes. A flower garland crown in her hair was the perfect finishing touch.

The adorable little girl looked delighted as she stood with her family on the balcony

Meanwhile, on the eve of her second birthday on 1 May, Kensington Palace shared a new photo of the little girl to mark the special occasion. This soon resulted in her becoming a trendsetter as she posed in a lemon yellow chunky knit Baby Luxury Sheep Cardigan from British retailer John Lewis, which sold out soon after the picture was released.