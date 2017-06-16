Dressed in a simple white top, fitted navy blue trousers and a £49.99 tailored blazer from high street retailer Zara, The Duchess of Cambridge looked refined and radiant at the 1851 Trust Roadshow in association with Land Rover on London’s Isle of Dogs on Friday. She accessorised with the £278 tweed, block-heeled Avery shoes from J Crew, gold Mirabelle Lolita earrings and of course her dazzling sapphire and diamond ring. Kate has worn the blazer and shoes before - she chose them both for the final day of the royal tour in Canada in 2016.

She looked a picture of sophistication at the marine-themed roadshow

Her dark, glossy hair was styled effortlessly in tonged curls that tumbled onto her shoulders, and as for make-up, she opted for a subtly smoky eye created with dark brown liner and lashings of mascara. A subtle sweep of coral pink blush balanced her beauty look, while a defined brow pulled everything together beautifully.

The 1851 Trust roadshows take inspiration from Sir Ben Ainslie’s British America’s Cup challenge to inspire school pupils into STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering and maths). During her visit, the mother-of-two, who is Patron of the marine charity, joined a group of young people taking part in an educational treasure hunt which involved answering questions on technology and science.

The 35-year-old spent time with school pupils at the event

While at the Docklands Sailing and Watersports Centre, she also got involved with an ocean plastics sea-bird activity, which highlights the issues surrounding one-use plastic and reinforces the importance of sustainability.

Kate sported her go-to Superga trainers at Kensington Palace for a Heads Together event

Laid-back, sporty looks are very much on trend at the moment and it’s great to see Kate embracing them. She is no stranger to relaxed dressing and adores Superga’s 2750 trainers which are a cool, classic choice and priced at a very affordable £49.99.

The Kate effect is still very much in full swing - sales of the canvas sneakers have doubled since the Duchess started wearing them.

The Duchess wore her trusty Penelope Chilvers boots during the royal tour of India and Bhutan

The royal has also been seen wearing a pair of suede Mint Velvet plimsolls on a number of occasions and her brown Penelope Chilvers boots are her go-to style for outdoor pursuits.

