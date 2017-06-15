Céline Dion made a true fashion statement in Paris on Wednesday. Looking striking yet sophisticated the star worked a fabulous three-piece floral-print suit by Roberto Cavalli. Her brightly coloured ensemble gave a firm nod to the balmy summer temperatures and turned plenty heads as she walked through the French capital. The Grammy winner accessorised with a white bowling bag and a pair of oversized sunglasses.

The Canadian singer, who in February revealed that she would be launching a new luxury lifestyle, was making her way to the Nordstrom head office. She has teamed up with the online retailer to debut her fall 2017 collection both in-store and online this summer. The luxurious line-up includes a beautiful selection of affordable totes, carry-on bags and small leather accessories, each one adorned with her signature logo - a sound wave of Céline’s incredible voice.

Last month the 49-year-old admitted that she has a warehouse space full of old outfits and shoes as she struggles to give them away once she has worn them - she admits she has become a bit of a clothes hoarder over the years. "I cannot give anything away because every piece that I buy has brought me to where I am...," the I Drove All Night singer explained during a chat with WWD. "They're part of every step that I take. I have 10,000 pairs of shoes."

The star was en route to the Nordstrom head office in Paris

Céline paid a beautiful tribute to victims of the recent Manchester attack during one of her concerts in May. She spoke to the audience about the attack before requesting that everyone in the audience join hands and hold them up to "show [their] love" to Manchester during this tragic time.

Getting ready for her European summer tour which kicks off on 15 June in Copenhagen, Céline is no doubt working around the clock to ensure her performances will be top-notch. She will grace the stage at 25 shows in 17 different cities before continuing her Las Vegas residency in September.

