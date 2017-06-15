Holly Willoughby mixed things up outfit-wise on Thursday, working a playful star motif shirt and a pair of slim-fitting black trousers as opposed the floral dresses and skirts that have become something of a signature look for her. The £65 shirt is from British girls’ and womenswear brand Lucy Peach Slice – it features full length sleeves and a separate tie which can be fastened at the neck in a pussy bow style or around the middle for a waist-cinching look.

The star looked ever so sophisticated in her star motif shirt and skinny pant combo

The presenter’s trousers – which feature edgy zips to the side - are by French Connection and she completed the simple yet stylish ensemble with a pair of black court shoes. Holly looked superb in the sophisticated get-up which showcased her enviably long legs.

The 36-year-old chose a radiant beauty look that drew attention to her pretty features. She went for a flawless base, defined brows, a subtly smoky eye and a subtly glossy candy-pink lip. Holly’s centre-parted hair was worn in loose, voluminous curls. At the Glamour Women of the Year Awards last week she stepped out with a new icy hair colour - a change from her usual warm-toned blonde hue.

Holly looked sensational at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards

Fashion-wise, she wore a floor-sweeping couture gown by Italian designer Raquel Balencia. The show-stopping number was cut high at the neck and adorned with painterly roses. She wore a pair of powder-pink sandals and in terms of jewellery she chose an incredible diamond ring by Lorraine Schwartz.

We’re always eager to see what Holly is wearing each day and love that the style-savvy This Morning presenter often shares her outfit photos on Instagram, taking the time to detail where each item is from. She tends to go for print-heavy styles in figure-flattering silhouettes and many of her favourite styles are from the British high street.

Good morning... firstly and most importantly please vote today! ... now for the fluffy bit... skirt by @coast_stores and shirt by @bananarepublic shoes by @officeshoes 🙌🏻 A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Jun 8, 2017 at 1:49am PDT

Last week she worked the ubiquitous gingham trend in a pretty midi skirt from Coast. The presenter looked fantastic in the ‘Riki’ design which she teamed with a crisp white shirt and strappy black stiletto sandals.

