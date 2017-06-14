Kimberley Walsh showed off her slender post-baby figure as she stepped out in an ivory-hued cut-out top and denim pencil skirt on Wednesday afternoon. The singer - who welcomed her second son, Cole, in December 2016 - looked sensational as she filmed a guest hosting spot for This Morning in London. She elevated her summer-ready style with a pair of strappy monochrome stilettos and accessorised with gold drop earrings.

The mum-of-two looked relaxed and radiant as she strolled along London's Southbank

When it came to make-up the 35-year-old worked a subtly bronzed look with a beautiful smoky eye and defined eyebrows. She wore her centre-parted ombre hair in loose curls that tumbled onto her shoulders and added a pop of colour to her get-up with bright red nail polish.

The mother-of-two looked happy and confident as she filmed a fashion segment for the TV show in a camper van on London’s Southbank. Her simple yet sophisticated outfit accentuated her hourglass curves, with the high-waisted denim skirt drawing attention to her small waist.

Kimberley is a big fan of the British high street

Photos from Kimberley and husband Justin's idyllic wedding were featured exclusively in HELLO!. The bride, who chose her former Girls Aloud bandmates Cheryl and Nicola Roberts to be her bridesmaids, told us it was a day the couple would "cherish for the rest of our lives”.

The star with her husband Justin

Taking to Instagram to mark their first wedding anniversary, Kimberley shared a snapshot taken moments after the couple became husband and wife. The shot shows the bride in her lace and silk wedding gown, holding hands with Justin as they make their way down the aisle.

