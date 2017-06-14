Lady Amelia Windsor dazzles in Dolce & Gabbana photoshoot

Lady Amelia Windsor looked stunning as she posed for the latest Dolce & Gabbana photoshoot. The granddaughter of the Duke of Kent posed in a food market in Italy for the designer's Fall 2017 campaign, and looked stunning in a red floral dress complete with an opulent crown and a handbag with 'QUEEN' emblazoned on the front. The 21-year-old posed with fellow royalty, Princess Olympia of Greece, as well as Andy Garcia's daughter Alessandra Garcia-Lorida, Steve Harvey's stepdaughter Lori, and Jamie Foxx's daughter, Corrine. Amelia, who is currently 36-in-line to the British throne, is signed to the model agency Storm, which has clients including Kate Moss and Cara Delevingne.

The royal recently opened up about her love of fashion for an interview with Vogue, saying: "I would love to make a contribution to any aspect behind the creative process. On my year abroad I want to really further my understanding of every aspect of a fashion house: from the making of the fabrics to the production of a catwalk show."

The fashionista completed an internship with Chanel in 2016, telling Tatler: "It was one of the best experiences I've ever had. To see how much goes into making a fashion business is quite exciting." Amelia has previously given fashion advice as well. After being asked about her top tips to dress for formal occasions, she said: "Comfort first. You'll regret wearing agonising shoes when you want to boogie on the dance floor, and always remember to bring a clutch or bag which has a zip to keep everything secure so your belongings don't fly across the room when you're twirling around