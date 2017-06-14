Queen Letizia models one of summer's hottest trends at UNICEF event

Queen Letizia bared her shoulders stepping out in the perfect summer frock on Tuesday. The Spanish monarch, who is known for favouring trendsetting styles, donned an off-the-shoulder midi dress by Carolina Herrera to the 2017 UNICEF Spanish Committee Awards. The black and white striped knit number from the designer’s spring 2017 collection features a pleated skirt and originally retailed for £1,500.

Letizia wore an off-the-shoulder number by Carolina Herrera that was modeled during NYFW Photos: Fotonoticias/WireImage/Estrop/Getty Images

The royal mum-of-two opted for a shorter version of the dress that was modeled last September during New York Fashion Week. Unlike the runway model, Letizia completed her chic look wearing her black heeled Carolina Herrera mules and styling her brunette tresses down.

The monarch passed out awards at a ceremony in Madrid Photo: Casa de S.M. el Rey

King Felipe's wife, who is the honorary president of the UNICEF Spanish Committee, presided over awards ceremony on June 13 and presented prizes that highlight the cultural, social or human work of national and international persons, groups or institutions related to the well-being of children and that respond to the values it promotes UNICEF. Letizia recycled the dress later in the day for a luncheon with her husband and President of Peru Pedro Pablo Kuczynski and his wife Nancy Lange at Madrid's Zarzuela Palace.