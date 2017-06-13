Primark £8 shoes that look like Gucci £530 loafers

Primark has revealed a new range of patterned ballet shoes and slip on loafers priced at just £8. The high street store shared a snap of their new release on Instagram, and eagle-eyed fashion fans were quick to point out that Primark's shoes look almost identical to a £530 pair currently available in several different colours at Gucci.

Captioning the post showing off the gorgeous patterned shoes, the official Primark account wrote: "Sole searching Pink £8, Black £8 (coming soon!) #Primark#shoes#shoestagram." Keen shoppers were quick to praise the gorgeous shoes, with one writing: "I need to go to Primark asap especially before holiday," while another added: "So Gucci style! Love it!"

The shoes cost just £8 from Primark

The shoes seem to have taken inspiration from Gucci's SS17 runway show, as the Gucci 'New Jordaan' versions are currently being sold at Selfridges. The description reads: "With reoccurring floral motifs scattered across Gucci's SS17 runway, the New Jordaan loafers take on the colourful and costume-like aesthetic of the show beautifully with their richly detailed metallic-jacquard finish. Made in Italy by expert hands, they feature gold banding and a signature horsebit detail at the toe. Wear yours with a brocade coat and chiffon blouse to complete the look."

The shoes look similar to Gucci's own design

Primark also recently released backless mules that were very similar to a £475 Prada pair. Customers have the choice of three styles - dark denim, black and nude, which are on sale for an ultra-affordable £8, giving fans the opportunity to own a very similar pair of shoes at a fraction of the price. The shoes, which are the perfect thing to wear day or night, come in both midnight blue and black.