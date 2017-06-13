primark-fashion

Primark £8 shoes that look like Gucci £530 loafers

Eagle-eyed fashionistas were quick to spot the similarities between the shoes

by Emmy Griffiths /

Primark has revealed a new range of patterned ballet shoes and slip on loafers priced at just £8. The high street store shared a snap of their new release on Instagram, and eagle-eyed fashion fans were quick to point out that Primark's shoes look almost identical to a £530 pair currently available in several different colours at Gucci.

READ: Primark's gorgeous £7 marble make-up brushes

Captioning the post showing off the gorgeous patterned shoes, the official Primark account wrote: "Sole searching Pink £8, Black £8 (coming soon!) #Primark#shoes#shoestagram." Keen shoppers were quick to praise the gorgeous shoes, with one writing: "I need to go to Primark asap especially before holiday," while another added: "So Gucci style! Love it!"

gucci

The shoes cost just £8 from Primark

The shoes seem to have taken inspiration from Gucci's SS17 runway show, as the Gucci 'New Jordaan' versions are currently being sold at Selfridges. The description reads: "With reoccurring floral motifs scattered across Gucci's SS17 runway, the New Jordaan loafers take on the colourful and costume-like aesthetic of the show beautifully with their richly detailed metallic-jacquard finish. Made in Italy by expert hands, they feature gold banding and a signature horsebit detail at the toe. Wear yours with a brocade coat and chiffon blouse to complete the look."

gucci-1

The shoes look similar to Gucci's own design

Primark also recently released backless mules that were very similar to a £475 Prada pair. Customers have the choice of three styles - dark denim, black and nude, which are on sale for an ultra-affordable £8, giving fans the opportunity to own a very similar pair of shoes at a fraction of the price. The shoes, which are the perfect thing to wear day or night, come in both midnight blue and black.

What do you think?

These are the opinions of our visitors, not hellomagazine.com You are not allowed to post comments that are libellous or unlawful We reserve the right to remove comments that we consider off topic Please keep to the subject Please try to write without spelling errors. Before posting a message please check it is correct: comments with no mistakes are more likely to be published. Please do not publish messages written entirely in capital letters.




To send the comment, please type the text from the image below