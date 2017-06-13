Holly Willoughby looked her usual flawless self as she presented Tuesday's episode of This Morning. Rocking yet another fantastic ensemble which would no doubt inspire others, the 36-year-old showed off her slender curves in a gorgeous flared skirt, worth £45 from Next, and a pale blue shirt from Hallhuber. The blush coloured skirt featured soft tie-dye prints and pleated detail, giving it the perfect feminine twist.

Morning!!!! Today on @thismorning @therealgokwan is talking skirts so I've decided to play! Skirt by @nextofficial shirt by @hallhuber shoes by @officeshoes #HWStyle💁✨ A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Jun 13, 2017 at 1:59am PDT

The mother-of-three, who regularly updates her followers with her daily wardrobe, rounded off the stylish look with her favourite nude suede heels from Office, keeping her accessorises to a minimum. For her beauty, Holly drew attention to her pretty facial features with minimal tones of makeup, consisting of a touch of blusher, lashings of mascara and a slick of pink lipstick. Earlier on in the week, the TV star nailed work-chic glamour in a classy striped dress, which costs £49.50 from Marks & Spencer, as she presented This Morning. The sleeveless number featured a structured silhouette and a flared hemline, while the thin stripes gave the outfit a refreshing, nautical finish.

Fashion aside, Holly recently shared some exciting news with her followers. The presenter confirmed that she will be releasing her second parenting book in September. Truly Scrumptious Baby is the much-anticipated follow-up to Truly Happy Baby, which was released a year ago. Sharing her excitement over her next edition, Holly said: "I was overwhelmed by the incredible response to Truly Happy Baby from fellow mums and I hope that this book will arm you with everything you need to embark on the next part of your parenting adventure - the wonderful world of food!"