On her recent honeymoon to Australia and French Polynesia, Pippa Middleton showed off her effortless style, wearing a number of fashion-forward outfits and making us incredibly envious in the process. On several occasions, the new Mrs Matthews was pictured wearing her favourite pair of black espadrilles, previously thought to be the £75 'Carina' canvas espadrilles by Spanish brand Castaner.

However, it's been revealed by Middleton Maven blog that Kate's younger sister was actually wearing a pair of wedges by Spanish label Toni Pons, from Barcelona. Pippa's shoes are the 'Valencia', which are made from cotton canvas and feature a 4 cm wedge with a 2 cm platform, giving a total heel height of 6 cm. The wedge is made of braided jute and natural rubber, while the fabric is hand-sown to the sole.

James and Pippa have recently returned from their honeymoon

According to the description on the official website, the 'Valencia' espadrilles are "the most traditional" out of all the models that can be fastened with laces. Pippa wore her pair with the straps crossed just above her ankles. The espadrilles, which are also available in navy, white, red and stone, are currently available online for approximately £37.

Pippa's Toni Pons espadrilles are approximately £37

In comparison to other pieces in her honeymoon wardrobe, Pippa's summer shoes are on the affordable end of the scale. Her post-wedding wardrobe totalled almost £19,000, judging by the outfits she was spotted in when out and about. One of our favourite items was the 'Lantern' poplin flounce dress from Kate Spade New York – the summer-ready design can be purchased for £335. We also loved her 'Rafina' poplin shirt dress by Maje, available online for £280, and her trusty shades, her Persol 'Typewriter Havana' sunglasses, which retails at £152.