Ashley Graham embraced her curves as she uploaded a stunning snap on Instagram. The plus size model showed off her perfect hourglass figure, posing in a lace lingerie set by Addition Elle. The 28-year-old accentuated her curves by holding her hand up to her hair and arching her back. "Thigh brow son," Ashley captioned the picture. In terms of make-up, the 29-year-old went for a fantastic smouldering look. Wearing her chocolate hair down in loose waves, Ashley's lips were painted a muted red, while her eyes were enhanced with a slate-grey eyeshadow, a flick of eyeliner and plenty of mascara.

The American beauty was modelling one of her pieces from lingerie label Addition Elle; earlier this year Ashley recently celebrated her 15th collaboration with the Canadian brand. The description on the official website reads: "Sexy is a state of mind and plus-size supermodel, body activist and lingerie-designer, Ashley Graham, wants to share her sexy vision for lingerie! Featuring luxurious, sensual details, Ashley's collection features lingerie that's meant to be seen."

The model is a body confidence activist and regularly shares her experiences with bullying and body shaming, admitting that she was even dumped by former boyfriends due to her weight. Ashley, who married husband Justin Ervin in 2010, said: "I've lived the torment of the names. I've lived the torment of boyfriends breaking up with me because they were afraid I was going to be too fat later in life."

Speaking at the Urban Arts Partnership 25th anniversary benefit in New York in March, she added: "It's the same cycle, it doesn't matter what generation we are in. Every kid is going to go through the same thing." Ashley joked that she has times when she feels like the "fattest woman alive," but overcomes negative thoughts by saying positive affirmations in front of a mirror. She revealed: "[I say] 'You are bold. You are brilliant and you are beautiful.'"