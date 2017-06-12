She rarely puts a foot wrong when it comes to her wardrobe, and Monday was no different for Holly Willoughby! The 36-year-old looked typically stylish in a chic striped dress, which costs £49.50 from Marks & Spencer, as she presented This Morning. The sleeveless number featured a structured silhouette and a flared hemline, while the thin stripes gave the outfit a refreshing, nautical finish. Keeping it classy, Holly added a pair of nude strappy heels from Office and kept the accessorises to a bare minimum.

Good morning Monday! Today's look on @thismorning dress by @marksandspencer ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Jun 12, 2017 at 1:57am PDT

For her beauty, the mother-of-three wore her newly blonde tinted hair in loose waves, while accentuation her striking facial features with a touch of blusher, a slick of pink lippy and lashings of black mascara. Last week, Holly worked the gingham trend in a stylish midi skirt from British high-street label Coast. The TV star looked fantastic in the 'Riki' design which is cut with a semi-sheer asymmetric hem and features an all-over monochrome check print. She teamed the summer-ready style with a crisp white shirt by Banana Republic and a pair of strappy black sandals.

Fashion aside, Holly recently shared some exciting news with her followers. The presenter confirmed that she will be releasing her second parenting book in September. Truly Scrumptious Baby is the much-anticipated follow-up to Truly Happy Baby, which was released a year ago. Sharing her excitement over her next edition, Holly said: "I was overwhelmed by the incredible response to Truly Happy Baby from fellow mums and I hope that this book will arm you with everything you need to embark on the next part of your parenting adventure - the wonderful world of food!"