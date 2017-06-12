Chrissy Teigen looked simply stunning in a glamorous Pamella Roland gown at the Tony Awards on Sunday night. The star showed off her gorgeous figure in the white, floor-length number, which was embellished with gold panelled detailing. Completing the look with gold drop earrings and a small gold clutch bag, Chrissy was all smiles on the red carpet as she posed with her husband, John Legend.

WATCH: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend recreate iconic Spider-Man kiss

Chrissy dazzled in the Pamella Roland gown

Chrissy's fans were quick to compliment her look, with one writing: "This is one of my favourite looks from you. Stunning," while another added: "So in love with your dress!" The Lip Synch Battle host clearly enjoyed herself at the Tony Awards as she shared videos and snaps from the Awards ceremony on Twitter. In one video retweeted by Chrissy, the mum-of-one can be heard saying that she always dreamed of posing outside of the Radio City Music Hall. She captioned the video: "I have!"

READ: Chrissy Teigen celebrates husband John Legend's Tony win

John won a Tony award

Chrissy also celebrated her husband's win at the awards, as John won Best Play Revival for his work as the executive producer on Jitney. She wrote: "John won a Tony!!! He has a GOT," referencing that he has now won a Grammy, Oscar and Tony. She also joked about the evening, tweeting: "I am in New York for the Tony's because I am a famous Broadway actress and it makes sense." She then faked outrage after sharing a snap of her seat in the audience, which was pushed down, adding: "WHY HAS MY SEAT RECENTLY BEEN SAT IN?! As one of Broadway's biggest stars on Broadway's biggest nights I am appalled."

❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 11, 2017 at 5:19pm PDT

Although little Luna was nowhere to be seen at the Awards ceremony, John and Chrissy have recently shared several photos of their daughter while taking her to the zoo and to a baseball game. In one adorable video, Luna gives the family dog, Pippa, a kiss. John shared a snap of his daughter with Pippa, simply writing: "Luna X Pippa."