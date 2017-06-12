Mia Tindall looks adorable in £7.99 H&M dress

Mia Tindall proved she is fast becoming one of the cutest members of the royal family as she made an appearance over the weekend. The Queen's great-granddaughter accompanied her parents Mike and Zara Tindall to the Gloucester Festival of Polo on Sunday, where Mia looked utterly adorable in an H&M dress.

The three-year-old wore a navy jersey frock by the Swedish high-street chain, which features a hood, a lace-lined skirt and the words, 'Dreaming of flowers in New York'. The short-sleeved summer dress currently retails for £7.99 online and is available in powder pink and grey.

Mia Tindall wore a hooded jersey dress by H&M

Mia is often spotted in casual clothes from affordable brands like H&M, whereas her cousins Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who are third and fourth-in-line to the throne respectively, are usually dressed to the nines for their official appearances. The Duchess of Cambridge, famed for triggering the 'Kate effect', likes to dress her children in luxury childrenswear labels.

Kate is a big fan of Amaia Kids, Trotters, Rachel Riley and The White Company as well as Spanish brands m&h. It's believed that Spanish royal nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, often buys clothes for her young charges George and Charlotte when she visits the shop in Valladolid, north-western Spain.

The dress is available online for £7.99

But while George, three, and Charlotte, two, are often pictured in high-end brands, their mum Kate also likes to mix up their wardrobe with reliable, high-street fashion. For Charlotte's official second birthday portrait, the little girl was dressed in a knitted yellow John Lewis cardigan that featured a sheep design. And on George's first day at nursery, the future King wore a navy quilted coat, also by the British brand.