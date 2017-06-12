Melania Trump looked chic in a gorgeous £995 pair of croppy Bally trousers while moving into the White House on Sunday evening. The First Lady downplayed the stylish trousers with a simple white vest top and patterned ballet pumps with sunglasses as she accompanied her husband, President Trump, and their 11-year-old son Barron into the famous house. She completed her look with a stylish Hermes Birkin bag.

Melania carried a Hermes Birkin bag

The former model shared a snap of the Washington Monument from a window at the White House on Sunday night, writing: "Looking forward to the memories we'll make in our new home!" Her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, confirmed that Melania have moved into the White House for good, tweeting: "It's official! @FLOTUS & Barron have made the move to DC! #WelcomeHome."

Melania and her son, Barron, had put off moving the Washington DC permanently so that his studies would not be disrupted, instead waiting for the school year to end before making the move. Her senior advisor, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, told ABC News: "Ms Trump will be moving to DC and settling into the White House at the end of the school year, splitting her time between New York and DC in the meantime."

Melania looked stunning in the smart trousers

Melania has also hosted events at the White House, including the traditional Easter egg roll for children in the gardens. Speaking about her duties as First Lady after her husband's inauguration, Melania said: "It has been an honour to take on the responsibility of the position of First Lady, with its long history as an important representative of the President, our family, and the traditions of our nation around the world. I am putting together a professional and highly-experienced team which will take time to do properly. I am excited to be organising and bringing together such a dynamic and forward thinking group of individuals who will work together to make our country better for everyone."