Pippa Middleton looked beautiful at the wedding of her friends Jöns Bartholdson and Anna Ridderstad on Saturday. The Duchess of Cambridge’s sister, who married James Matthews in Berkshire last month, attended the society ceremony on the way back from her honeymoon in Australia and French Polynesia.

Pippa Middleton in her Erdem dress

Pippa chose an Erdem dress for the occasion – a designer popular with a host of celebrities, from Rose Byrne and Gwyneth Paltrow to Kate Bosworth and Alexa Chung. The Kenzie Gown in Convertine Rose looked stunning on Pippa, who teamed the dress with a black clutch bag featuring a solid brass fox clasp by Wilbur & Gussie. The Erdem dress retails at a £2720 and is available to buy at erdem.com. The gown is 100% silk voile, with a high neck and long, cuffed sleeves. The waist is nipped in, the skirt has a ruffled tiered shape and the floral pattern is in white, black and pink.

READ: Pippa Middleton and James Matthews attend friends’ wedding in Sweden after honeymooning in Australia

Beauty-wise, Pippa wore her hair down in a tousled style and her make-up was fresh with blushed cheeks. She looked healthy and tanned from her honeymoon with husband. James was dressed smartly in a black tuxedo with tails, complete with white bow tie and a white waistcoat. They looked quite the fashionable pair as they enjoyed a day at their friends’ wedding, perhaps reminiscing about their own ceremony just a few weeks earlier.

The dress is available to buy at erdem.com

Pippa has known the groom Jöns for some time and the pair have competed in sporting events together in previous years. In 2015 they took part in a 50 mile endurance race together to mark Pippa’s 32nd birthday. They are so close that Jöns was a groomsman at Pippa and James’ wedding last month. The friends appeared to have a wonderful time catching up in photographs after the service on Saturday. Guests were then transported to the reception venue at Villa Pauli by steamboat for the celebrations to continue.

Pippa and James on their honeymoon