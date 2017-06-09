Queen Letizia is well known for her sophisticated approach to style and the Spanish royal never fails to impress. She looked elegant as can be as she stepped out for the Royal Audiences event at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid wearing a sleeveless printed top and a pair of slim-fitting trousers. The 44-year-old accessorised with a pair of simple black court shoes and diamond stud earrings.

Queen Letizia is known for her sophisticated approach to fashion

Beauty-wise, she kept things pared-back yet polished, with a flawless complexion, defined eyebrows and a subtly smoky taupe eye that was finished with black mascara. A slick of mauve lip gloss delivered a beautiful sheen and pulled her make-up together perfectly. When it came to her hair, she wore her glossy, caramel-hued lengths in gently tonged waves.

STORY: From Queen Letizia to Rania: The best royal mums

During a visit to the National Museum of Science and Technology last month, she chose another stylish look - contrasting sharp tailoring with skinny leather trousers. Queen Letizia’s slender figure was given a touch of extra volume with a crisp white jacket, and a pair of patent black stilettos finished off her look. A dove-grey clutch bag and delicate pair of hoop earrings made for the perfect accessories.

The Spanish royal experimented with an on-trend hair look earlier this month

Earlier this month she proved that she is still the reigning monarch of fashion-forward looks when she turned heads with a bubble-style ponytail at the 60th anniversary of the Europa Press Agency event held at the luxurious Hotel Villa Magna in Madrid, Spain. Letizia added a touch of sparkle to her look with a pair of white gold and diamond Comète earrings by Chanel.

See the twinning look that Queen Letizia and Queen Rania both stepped out in…