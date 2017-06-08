Victoria Beckham works the cool pyjama dressing trend in New York

Victoria Beckham cut a cool figure as she strolled through New York on Wednesday wearing a loose-fitting sky blue pyjama set from her SS18 resort collection. The style maven wore the white and blue checked set undone at the neck, teamed them with a pair of nude-toned sandals and her signature statement sunglasses.

The style maven stepped out in a pale blue checked pyjama set from her SS18 resort collection

Her chocolate brown hair was styled in gently tousled waves and tucked nonchalantly behind one ear. Make-up-wise, Victoria plumped for a relatively low-key look which comprised a flawless base and a neutral lip with an ever so subtle sheen.

Shooting more upcoming styles today. Juicy summer stripes launching in July 🥒🍏🍈 | #Emerald #stripes #stretchsilk #pyjamas #YOLKEtravels A post shared by www.yolke.co.uk (@yolkegirl) on Jun 7, 2017 at 11:17am PDT

Coco Chanel laid the foundations for pyjama dressing in the ‘20s and the trend has come full circle in recent years. We’ve spotted PJ-clad models sashaying down the runway at Pucci, Givenchy and Louis Vuitton, and a handful of notable loungewear labels such as Yolke have sprung up with beautiful silk pyjamas as their bread and butter.

The designer stepped out in a colour-blocking look in New York earlier in the week

Famed for favouring all-black ensembles, Victoria switched things up earlier this week, stepping out in a colour-blocking ensemble. The former Spice Girl worked a bright orange jumper with clashing lime-green trousers - both from her own collection. Walking through the terminals at JFK airport in New York on Monday, the mother-of-four was certainly hard to miss as she caught the world's attention with her out-there outfit choice.

The style icon’s fashion empire has been going from strength to strength, and earlier this year she received an OBE from Prince William for her services to the fashion industry. On her award, she said: "If you dream big and work hard you can accomplish great things. I'm so happy to share this very special occasion with my parents and husband; without their love and support, none of this would be possible."

Find out how to emulate Olivia Palermo's relaxed yet refined daytime look...