Sarah Jessica Parker worked an ultra-bright look as she filmed for hit HBO show Divorce in New York on Tuesday. Dressed in a floral-print midi dress and teal stilettos, the TV star made a true style statement. The head-turning number featured a plunging neckline, a cinched waist and three quarter sleeves – just the thing for an early summer day.

The style icon knows how to make a fashion statement

When it came to accessories, Sarah wore a silver stone-encrusted cuff and a number of elegant rings. Beauty-wise, the actress kept things relatively simple. She opted for a radiant base enlivened with a subtle bronzer that was swept across the high points of her face. A smoky eye added drama to her look and a sophisticated nude lip completed her make-up look beautifully.

The heavens opened while Sarah was filming and she was shielded from the summer rain by an assistant holding a huge umbrella.

Sarah Jessica Parker at the 2016 Met Ball

Last month the style icon missed the Met Ball for the first time since 2010. She has been known for paying "close attention" to the theme of the Met Ball each year, and previously defended her outfit for 2016's gala after a fashion blogger accused her of not adhering to the theme; 'Manus X Machina; Fashion in the age of technology'.

The Sex and the City star is known to millions around the world as her alter-ego, Carrie Bradshaw. And it seems that Carrie has played a key role in the 52-year-old’s latest offering in the fashion world – her ultra-glitzy SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Meteor Glitter T-Strap trainers. The feminine sneakers sold out at Bloomingdales in a flash – and it is easy to see why.

See the sparkly trainers that Sarah Jessica Parker designed as part of her shoe collection…