Pippa Middleton has been honeymooning with her new financier husband since their quintessentially British country wedding on 22 May in Englefield. From sun-drenched French Polynesia to Australia, the 33-year-old has made the world her catwalk and given us a serious case of style envy in the process with a fashion-forward wardrobe that totals a huge £18,753.90.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews heading out for an elegant lunch in Sydney

Looking relaxed yet refined for a walk along the beach on Tetiaroa, Pippa wore the 'Lantern' poplin flounce dress from Kate Spade New York - the summer-ready design can be purchased for £335. Pippa paired it with a pair of Persol ‘Typewriter Havana’ sunglasses (£152). While frolicking in the same idyllic spot, she also wore the white Antibes bikini (priced at £210) from British swimwear brand, Biondi.

For an elegant lunch in Sydney, Pippa earned her style stripes in the monochrome ‘Bea Talita’ dress also from Kate Spade New York. She teamed the design with the £425 black ‘Lottie’ bag from Aspinal of London, a £305 ‘Peeprate’ jackey from Marithè+Francois Girbaud, the ‘Carina’ canvas espadrilles from Castaner - which can be purchased for £75 – and her favourite Persol shades.

The 33-year-old wore her white Orla Kiely blouse with skinny jeans and her SensiStudio basket bag

During her time in Australia the newlywed headed out for a jog wearing Peak Performance’s pale pink 'Crotona' T-shirt (£69), black leggings from the same brand (£79.95) and the £89.95 Hoka One all-terrain Challenger ATR 3 trainers. She completed her look with an ultra-simple £20 Nike cap.

After climbing the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge Pippa stepped out in yet another Kate Spade New York number for dinner at the Flying Fish restaurant – a £380 floral design which she paired with L.k. Bennett’s strappy ‘Kit’ shoes (priced at £185). She accessorised with her Aspinal of London ‘Lottie’ bag and her beautiful 33mm Cartier watch which comes in at a bank-breaking £14,500.

The white and blue 'Lantern' dress from Kate Spade New York

Landing in Darwin, the younger Middleton sister chose to wear a printed Zara dress from the high street brand’s 2013 collection. She teamed it with French Sole’s tan-hued ‘Glastonbury Gladiator’ sandals which are priced at £110 and her Persol shades. Pippa also wore a white cotton bell blouse from Orla Kiely which retails at £210, a pair of £259 skinny Goldsign jeans, her trusty Castaner wedge espadrilles and the statement-making £230 ‘Polka Dots’ maxi basket-style tote from SensiStudio.

Pippa looked ultra-stylish in Maje's 'Rafina' poplin dress

For one of her final Honeymoon looks, Pippa showed off her tanned legs in a pale blue dress by French designer Maje. The 'Rafina' poplin shirt dress is available online for £280 and the 33-year-old paired it with her go-to Castaner wedges and her gorgeous SensiStudio basket bag.

