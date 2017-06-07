Alex Jones shows off post-baby figure in chic blue jumpsuit at the Glamour Awards
The One Show presenter gave birth to her first child in January
She gave birth to her first child in January, and five months later, Alex Jones has wasted no time in snapping back into her pre-pregnancy size. The One Show presenter looked absolutely sensational in a chic dark blue jumpsuit as she arrived the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards on Tuesday evening. The £370 one-piece from Milly feature a sweetheart neckline and culotte style legs as well as a pleated front.
Alex Jones showed off her post-baby figure in a blue jumpsuit at the Glamour Awards
The 40-year-old, who welcomed baby Teddy - full name Edward Alan Burrell Thomson - with husband Charlie Thomson at the start of the year, happily posed for several pictures on the arrivals carpet. She teamed her getup with statement white blazer and a colourful beaded necklace. Her caramel coloured hair was worn over her shoulders in sleek waves, while she highlighted her pretty facial features with winged eyeliner, a touch of blusher and a slick of shiny lippy.
The One Show presenter welcomed her first child in January
Moments before the star-studded ceremony, Alex told her fans how she had to make a quick turnaround following her appearance on The One Show. Alongside an Instagram snap, she wrote: "The quickest change in history after @bbctheoneshow tonight. Dressing room looks like a teenager's bedroom. Enroute to the #glamourawards with @helsbelsmakeup #rushjob #daytonightin2mins."
Despite relishing motherhood, the mother-of-one returned to her job after taking a three and a half month maternity break in April. The star spoke to The One Show shortly after giving birth. "It's the most wonderful feeling," she told viewers. "He was 7lbs 11oz – a lovely weight. It was all very straightforward. Charlie was with me and mum and dad were in the waiting room." She added: "The last four days have been heaven. We're in this bubble the three of us. It's just the best time. We're a bit behind on the whole name thing because we didn't know if we were having a boy or a girl. We thought, 'When we see him we'll know what he looks like', but actually it's really hard."
