She gave birth to her first child in January, and five months later, Alex Jones has wasted no time in snapping back into her pre-pregnancy size. The One Show presenter looked absolutely sensational in a chic dark blue jumpsuit as she arrived the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards on Tuesday evening. The £370 one-piece from Milly feature a sweetheart neckline and culotte style legs as well as a pleated front.

The 40-year-old, who welcomed baby Teddy - full name Edward Alan Burrell Thomson - with husband Charlie Thomson at the start of the year, happily posed for several pictures on the arrivals carpet. She teamed her getup with statement white blazer and a colourful beaded necklace. Her caramel coloured hair was worn over her shoulders in sleek waves, while she highlighted her pretty facial features with winged eyeliner, a touch of blusher and a slick of shiny lippy.

Moments before the star-studded ceremony, Alex told her fans how she had to make a quick turnaround following her appearance on The One Show. Alongside an Instagram snap, she wrote: "The quickest change in history after @bbctheoneshow tonight. Dressing room looks like a teenager's bedroom. Enroute to the #glamourawards with @helsbelsmakeup #rushjob #daytonightin2mins."

Despite relishing motherhood, the mother-of-one returned to her job after taking a three and a half month maternity break in April. The star spoke to The One Show shortly after giving birth. "It's the most wonderful feeling," she told viewers. "He was 7lbs 11oz – a lovely weight. It was all very straightforward. Charlie was with me and mum and dad were in the waiting room." She added: "The last four days have been heaven. We're in this bubble the three of us. It's just the best time. We're a bit behind on the whole name thing because we didn't know if we were having a boy or a girl. We thought, 'When we see him we'll know what he looks like', but actually it's really hard."