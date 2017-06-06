Bride, 93, asks Internet for wedding dress fashion advice

Sylvia, 93, has asked for the internet's help to decide which of four stunning dresses to wear on her wedding day. The bride-to-be visited Birdsnest, a shop in New South Wales, Australia, with her bridesmaids to pick an outfit, and the wedding shop shared her potential bridal looks on their Facebook to get a few more opinions! The post read: "Sylvia, 93, visited our store with her bridesmaids in tow to help choose a dress for her July wedding to Frank, 88. They live together in a retirement village. Frank and Sylvia have known each other for more than 20 years, and Frank has 'many times' asked Sylvia to marry him. Sylvia has always refused, thinking that to take a new surname would be disrespectful to her deceased husband."

READ: This Japanese couple take are twinning to the next level!

The post continued: "A year ago Sylvia took ill and moved to Canberra to be near her family, and Frank thought all hope was lost. When Sylvia recovered, she found Frank, who was living in Adelaide, and convinced him to move to Canberra to be with her. Frank arrived a couple of months ago and again asked Sylvia to marry him. Sylvia had learned that you can keep your own surname when you marry, and so said yes. We're thrilled to play a tiny role in Sylvia's love story - and think you'll love it, too. So, what should Sylvia wear to her wedding?"

READ: Should this bride and groom ever forgive their best man?

Sylvia wore a selection of burgundy outfits, including a chic number, a lacey a-line, a flattering floral look and a simple dress with a stylish drape, and accessorised each dress with a long string of pearls. People were quick to recommend their favourite frock to Sylvia, and to congratulate her on her wedding. One wrote: "Sylvia should wear whatever makes her happy. She looks fantastic in all 4 outfits! Congrats Sylvia. It sounds like your lucky fiancé will love you whatever you wear," while another added: "You have a great figure, sass and elegance Sylvia and this outfit represents all these attributes! I agree with fellow comments that you should take all 4 outfits because you amazing in them all! Congratulations."