Holly Willoughby took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a stylish snap of her dressed in a polka dot design from British label L.K. Bennett. The navy blue Pernila dress – which is priced at £275 and can be purchased on the brand’s website – has been cut in a waist-cinching design and features cap sleeves and a darted skirt.

Holly's navy blue polka dot number is from L.K. Bennett and can be purchased in a brighter blue shade too

The presenter teamed the figure-flattering number with a pair of black block-heeled sandals – the Elvi shoes from Reiss priced at £150. In the social media snap Holly wore her blonde hair down in loose waves and went for her signature polished make-up look. Her luminous, bronzed base was enlivened with a pop of coral blush and she opted for a smoky eye, lots of mascara and a touch of nude-toned lipstick.

Many of us would love to take a leaf out of Holly’s book when it comes to style. She likes to experiment with clothes and many of her favourite pieces are from the British high street and feature bold prints in vibrant colours. We love that the fashion-forward This Morning presenter shares her outfit photos on Instagram, taking the time to note where each piece is from.

Last month she shared a photograph of herself dressed in a caramel Hobbs number. The sleeveless Ella featured a belt-style tie that cinched in at her waist, drawing attention to her enviable hour-glass curves. She rounded off the look with a pair of and neutral-toned sandals.

