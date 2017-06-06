Famed for favouring all-black ensembles, Victoria Beckham decided to switch things up this week after she stepped out in a colour-blocking outfit. The former Spice Girl, 43, worked a bright orange jumper with clashing neon green trousers - both from her own collection. Walking down the terminals at JFK airport in New York on Monday, the mother-of-four was certainly hard to miss as she caught the world's attention with her daring choice, which hugged her slim frame.

She added height with a pair of off-white suede heels, while shielding her eyes with her trademark, oversized sunglasses. Her hair was worn in loose waves, and her pretty facial features were preened to perfection with subtle tones of make-up. Victoria's sightings comes shortly after she enjoyed a fun-packed safari holiday with her husband David Beckham and their children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. The mother-of-four showed no signs of fatigue as she headed towards her car in full business mode.

It's been a busy few weeks for Victoria as she recently opened her second flagship store in Beijing, and has since been busy promoting her new VB X Estee Lauder beauty range. Discussing her new collaboration with Estee Lauder live from Hong Kong, she said: "I wear sunglasses because like most mums, I am up all night with my children. They hide a multitude of sins. I love women. I love to empower women. I think sunglasses are the final touch to a woman's outfit."

Victoria's fashion empire has been going from strength to strength, and earlier this year the designer received an OBE from Prince William for her services to the fashion industry. On her award, she said: "If you dream big and work hard you can accomplish great things. I'm so happy to share this very special occasion with my parents and husband; without their love and support, none of this would be possible."

