Holly Willoughby praised for conservative This Morning look

Holly Willoughby was praised by viewers as she donned a more conservative look for her This Morning presenting duties on Monday. The TV host swapped her usual bright floral frocks for a demure white blouse and navy skirt, in a possible mark of respect for the victims of the London Bridge terror attack. Saturday's incident left seven dead and dozens more injured.

GALLERY: How to dress like Holly Willoughby

On Monday's show, Holly, 36, and co-host Phillip Schofield, 55, paid tribute to those who lost their lives. Fans were quick to praise the duo, with one writing on Twitter: "Phil and Holly are being so considerate." Another commented on Holly's pristine top, posting: "Love your white blouse today on This Morning."

Loading the player...

Holly usually shares details of her outfit choice on Instagram, but it seems the mum-of-three decided not to on Monday, perhaps as a sign of respect. A third Twitter follower remarked: "Holly's back! But no Instagram snap made me think for a second that she wasn't. Must not have had time before the show today. #ThisMorning."

GALLERY: Holly's Instagram fashion diary

Holly swapped her usual bright floral frocks for a demure white blouse and navy skirt

The presenter is known for her stylish looks and is often seen in bright, bold dresses and patterned blouses. She is a fan of the British high street, with Oasis, Hobbs, Topshop, Karen Millen, Marks & Spencer and L.K. Bennett among her favourite labels. Holly's enviable summer wardrobe is packed full of sophisticated pieces that not only look great in the studio but while she's out and about in London as well. She loves to wear ultra-feminine pieces that draw attention to her slim yet shapely figure. From curve-hugging printed dresses nipped in at the waist to tailored separates that emphasise her assets, Holly knows how to showcase her shape beautifully.