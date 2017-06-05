Melania Trump in Monique Lhuillier gown for Ford's Theatre gala

Melania Trump dazzled in a champagne-coloured silken gown by Monique Lhuillier while attending the Ford's Theatre gala in Washington D.C. on Sunday. Melania and her husband, President Donald Trump, hosted a traditional warm-up reception before a show began at the theatre.

In a statement, Melania wrote: "I am proud to continue the tradition in honour of such a historic and cherished landmark," and stood by the President as he gave a speech at the gala. Speaking about the famous theatre, he said: "It's a place where Americans of all backgrounds, from all parts, all over the world, from both parties — can you believe that, from both parties; this may be one of the few times we unite; but we'll get there, you watch — can come together and enjoy the arts in unity and in peace."

Melania looked stunning in the sleek gown

The former supermodel looked stunning in the glamorous gown, which was clinched in at the waist and cost £2,000 ($2,595) with matching stiletto heels. Keeping her brunette hair in loose waves, Melania kept her accessories very simple, wearing on a large diamond ring as well as her wedding band. Melania's stepdaughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner also attended the gala. Ivanka wore an elegant, long-sleeved burgundy gown by J Mendal.

Melania joined her husband at the gala

While at the gala, Donald also sent his condolences to the UK following the terror attack at London Bridge on Saturday. He said: "America sends our thoughts and prayers and our deepest sympathies to the victims of this evil slaughter and we renew our resolve, stronger than ever before, to protect the United States and its allies from a vile enemy that has waged war on innocent life, and it's gone on too long. This bloodshed must end, this bloodshed will end."