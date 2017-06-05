Pippa Middleton is continuing her stylish streak while on honeymoon with husband James Matthews, and looked summer chic on a recent sighting at Perth airport in Australia. Flashing her tanned and toned legs, the newlywed wore a pale blue frock by French designer Maje. The Rafina poplin shirt dress, which is available online for £280, features a shirt collar, long sleeves, a panel of printed fabrics on the skater skirt and a navy waist belt.

Pippa paired the summery item with her favourite espadrille sandals by Spanish shoe brand Castaner, valued at approximately £100, and a straw basket-style bag by SensiStudio. The cool design, crafted in toquilla straw and adorned with a vibrant hand-painted design, retails at £230.

While on honeymoon in Australia and French Polynesia, Pippa, 33, has been stepping out in a number of stylish outfits. She's worn printed dresses from Kate Spade New York, including a £380 floral-print mini dress by the brand for a date night dinner in Sydney. The American label is one of Pippa's go-to summer labels. She's also been spotted wearing a broderie anglaise paisley cotton bell blouse by Irish designer Orla Kiely, and a white bikini from her favourite swimwear brand, Biondi.

The Duchess of Cambridge's younger sister and husband James kicked off their honeymoon in French Polynesia two weeks ago. They reportedly stayed at exclusive resort The Brando on the private island of Tetiaroa. Pippa and James then travelled to Australia where the sporty couple have had an adventure-filled holiday, visiting Ayers Rock in Australia's Northern Territory and spending a few days in Sydney where they braved the city's iconic Harbour Bridge climb. "We're having a wonderful time, thank you," Pippa told 9News while out on a jog with her husband.